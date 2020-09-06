Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,134.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,869,000 after acquiring an additional 286,492 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,185,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,841,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,227,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after buying an additional 38,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,874,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

