Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. 15,874,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

