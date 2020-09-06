Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTER shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 958,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

