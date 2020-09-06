Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mark Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,581.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,544.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,391.18. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

