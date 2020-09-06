Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.46. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,661 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 296,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 603,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.