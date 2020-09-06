Analysts Anticipate RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. RMR Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,522,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RMR Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 66,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $946.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

