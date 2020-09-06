Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Workiva also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Workiva by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.15. 411,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

