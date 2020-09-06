Analysts Expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Analysts expect that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $330.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the lowest is $326.43 million. K12 reported sales of $257.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $3,816,701.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,057. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K12 stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,853. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

