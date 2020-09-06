Analysts Expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.55 Million

Analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to report $364.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $367.00 million. Kraton posted sales of $444.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

KRA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 194,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,959. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 808,633 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 538,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1,737.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 888,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 286,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,094 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

