Analysts Expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,447.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 57.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,938,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

