Analysts Set DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target at $13.33

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 87,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,408. The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.34. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.