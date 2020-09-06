Analysts Set GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price at $19.00

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $528.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

