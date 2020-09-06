Analysts Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $16.13

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $202,342.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,633. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

