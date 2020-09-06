Analysts Set Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Target Price at $43.67

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,797. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.