Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives $52.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 214,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,399. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arcosa by 114.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

