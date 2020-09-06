ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $70.73. 159,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.30. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,906 shares of company stock worth $9,777,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

