ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $931.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $938.00 million and the lowest is $925.13 million. ASGN reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other ASGN news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $1,085,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $208,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $407,976.45. Insiders have sold a total of 138,906 shares of company stock worth $9,777,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 880.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 189,471 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 244.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.