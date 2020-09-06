Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 47,016 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,016 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,256,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,345. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

