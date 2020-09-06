Atom Investors LP Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 158.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $8.39 on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.90 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

