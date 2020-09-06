Atom Investors LP Takes $2.97 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.35. 2,676,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,234. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

