AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.96.

Get AUB Group alerts:

AUB Group Company Profile

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.