AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.96.
AUB Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.