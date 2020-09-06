Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. Aurora has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $7.57 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05275093 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051725 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

