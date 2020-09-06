AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 183,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.