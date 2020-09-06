Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 106,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $555.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

