Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,286.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.05272069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

