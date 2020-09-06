Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $165.13 or 0.01597216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Poloniex, Coinbit and Bittrex. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00126858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00224499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00168442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00153211 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,508,996 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Bitbns, CoinBene, Huobi, IDAX, Korbit, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, SouthXchange, WazirX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Bitrue, DragonEX, Bithumb, Indodax, Hotbit, Poloniex, FCoin, CoinEx, Gate.io, YoBit, Koinex, Bibox, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance, Bitkub, ZB.COM, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, BigONE, Kraken and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

