BitDegree Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $518,338.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

