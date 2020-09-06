BlockStamp (BST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $695.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $695.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,043,770 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,804 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

