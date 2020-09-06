Boosted Finance Price Hits $70.49 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $70.49 or 0.00686775 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $998,084.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00126932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00221478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01595543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00170148 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,577 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

