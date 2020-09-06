BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.18 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One BOSAGORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $15.18 million and $394,200.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00222712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01598434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00169892 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

