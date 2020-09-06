Bread (BRD) Market Cap Tops $8.58 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $348,778.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bread

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

