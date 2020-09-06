Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.16). Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 765,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg purchased 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.