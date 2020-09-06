Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,945,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

