Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

ETH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,927. The stock has a market cap of $363.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $126,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

