Brokerages Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.70 Million

Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to announce sales of $397.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $404.40 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $437.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 244,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 286.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 206,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 62.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,736. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

