Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in LSI Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LYTS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 75,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
