Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in LSI Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 75,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.