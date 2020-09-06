Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $306.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.17 million and the highest is $320.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 311,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 million, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 294,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

