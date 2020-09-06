Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($1.35). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 441.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,332,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

