Brokerages Anticipate Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

MOS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 115,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

