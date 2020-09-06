Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $259.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $266.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $941.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $961.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 476,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.