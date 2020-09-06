Brokerages Anticipate Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.70 Million

Brokerages expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to announce $127.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $127.90 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $73.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $545.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $546.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $599.10 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $624.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

NASDAQ:ONTO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,527. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

