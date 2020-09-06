Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $47.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $189.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $195.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 76,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

