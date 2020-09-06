Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.18). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,535,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,684 shares of company stock worth $53,562,925. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3,499.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 210,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 916,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,248. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

