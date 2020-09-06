Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 1,224,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

