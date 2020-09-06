Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $46.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 294,992 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,617,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 53,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $358.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.