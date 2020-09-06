Brokerages Set Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $17.13

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,960. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 1,106,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

