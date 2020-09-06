Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Price Target at GBX 141

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.84).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, May 14th.
In other news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,384.16). Also, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £570,000 ($744,805.96).
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.