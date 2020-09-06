Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Price Target at GBX 141

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,384.16). Also, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £570,000 ($744,805.96).

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.02 ($1.24). 550,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.