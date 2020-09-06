Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $72.75

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 948,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 69,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.23.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

