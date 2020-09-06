Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BURBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,863. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

