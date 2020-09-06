Business Credit Substitute Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $286,275.76 and $3,917.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00122966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00225801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01598528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00170192 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

